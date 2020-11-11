Vernon Adams Jr. sharing his knowledge while riding out the pandemic

At this point of the schedule in 2019, the Montreal Alouettes were making a playoff appearance with Vernon Adams Jr. at the helm, quarterbacking the Als through a sensational season. Fast forward to November 2020, there is no season and Adams is safely ensconced at home in Seattle as the world rides the second wave of COVID-19. The Montreal pivot is hard at work staying in shape for 2021 and while doing it, he is sharing his knowledge and experience with younger QB’s. “I’m not just doing the training myself,” Vernon Adams Jr. said in a Zoom interview with The Suburban. “I’m working with high school, college and even some middle school players. It’s important to me as I get to pass down my knowledge.”
Adams does not just instruct; he has his receivers there and works right along with the other quarterbacks. “I always wished someone had grabbed hold of me and helped me, “Adams said. “It’s always different hearing it from someone who has been through it. You know high school, college, the pros. Seeing them put in the work. I’m just doing my part here to help out others.” Adams also stays in touch with the Alouettes’ coaches and with his teammates. “I’ll reach out to the coaches to touch base,” he said. “I also ask if they need help with anything like recruiting. I’m not in touch with my teammates as much as in season. We are in the off-season so enjoy time with your family and show up in shape and ready to go next year.” When it comes to 2021, Adams is looking forward to getting back at it. “I’ll be ready and there will be a season with or without fans in the stands,” he said. “We all want the fans there though. The Montreal fans are just so amazing to play in front of and we need them there.”
For now, it is carry on and plow through the pandemic. “It’s tough, this is the first time since I was two-years-old that I haven’t played football in the fall, that’s 25 straight years,” he said. “It’s different, weird and tough. I watch the NFL me the itch (to be playing).” Adams and his students will have structured days to pass the time, weights in the morning until they head to classes and three times per week, throwing. “I’m the type of person who needs a schedule,” he said. “In Montreal my days are always all planned out so to be able to do this with these players is a great way to keep busy in this current situation.” To see the full interview go to www.thesuburban.com and check out Judgement Calls in The Suburban On Air section.
