Vernon Adams Jr. makes the calls on the field and to the fans

It has been a good off-season for Montreal Alouettes’ quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. as he has healed from his injury that took him off the field last season and as he did last year, he hosted several of his teammates and their families for an unofficial camp.
The field general foots the bill to bring in the group and to provide for their accommodations. He was joined in Tacoma, Washington by receivers Jake Wieneke, Eugene Lewis, Dante Absher, Reggie White Jr., Hergy Mayala and Kaion Julien-Grant. Running backs William Stanback and Jeshrun Antwi plus quarterback Dominique Davis also were part of the sessions. “It gives us a chance to work on our timing and chemistry,” Vernon Adams Jr. said. “It’s all smiles and we get to spend some time together, be around each other and have that vibe.”
Adams Jr. wasn’t just making the calls on the field; he was one of several Alouettes who made calls to season ticket holders thanking them for their support and talking about the upcoming season. “They were surprised and thankful and happy and excited for the coming season,” Adams said. “It’s been a cool thing calling them. Some of these fans have been season ticket holders for 20 plus and 30 plus years and they’ve stuck with the team through the good and the bad.”
With training camp in Trois Rivières set to open on May 15, Adams is looking forward to everyone getting together to prepare for the upcoming season. “It will be awesome going out there,” he said, “I think it’s going to be a very competitive camp and that brings the best out in everyone. It pumps up the level of competition and that makes the team better overall.”
As for the coming season, “there’s only one goal and that’s to bring the championship back to Montreal,” he said. “We’re all going to compete, have a good time doing it and do what we need to do.”
