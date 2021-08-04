Vernon Adams Jr. Excited to be able to get ready for a CFL season

It has been hard on the members of the Montreal Alouettes riding out the pandemic. Not getting to play, the uncertainty of what lay ahead but also the fact that the team was on a roll in 2019 and that hit a brick wall with the season cancellation. Another factor was there was new ownership and management in place eager to bring a Grey Cup championship back to the city. The organization persevered and with the announcement of an August start of the 2021 season, there was light at the end of the tunnel.
“Just excitement that’s all I can really say,” Alouettes’ quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. Said. “We are all so excited and we’re trying not to peak too early. We’re just excited to get back on the field and do what we do best.”
Adams rode out the pandemic at home in Washington state, one of the hotspots in America but it couldn’t shake him or his teammates. “Adversity, that’s all it is,” Adams Jr. Said. “Everybody in the world goes through some type of adversity. You do, I do, everyone does. You just have to find a way. We did, I did that’s what my teammates and my coaches did. We all fought through it and I’m glad that we’re here today.”
As things opened up at home, the Alouettes’ field general took advantage to return to the gym. “Hitting the gym,” he said. “The gyms were closed for a minute. Just being able to get back there and move some weight. It’s different than doing push-ups or band work. It was good to be able to do that again.”
With training camp in full swing, the battles are on for roster spots. “We’ve got guys at all positions,” he said. “Running backs, receivers, defensive backs and quarterbacks, we’ve got guys everywhere. It’s going to be very competitive because we are all winners. Khari’s (Jones) a winner, Danny’s (Maciocia) a winner, Mario (Cecchini) and Gary (Sterns) are winners too. We’re all going to build on each other and get to where we need to get to.” While Montreal opens on the road on August 14 and 20 in Edmonton and Calgary it is the home opener on Friday, August 27 that Adams and the team are looking forward to. “It’s going to be awesome,” he said. “It’s going to be great seeing some of our fans there on the home field. We’ll be playing a division rival, the Hamilton Tiger Cats so it’s going to be exciting, it’s going to be a great game and I can’t wait.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.