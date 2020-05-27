The COVID-19 Pandemic isolation mode could not sideline the Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence (QFAE) Aquam bursary presentation as the cheques for 2020 are in the mail and the recipients were congratulated in a virtual ceremony on ZOOM. Quebec founded company Aquam that supplies aquatic facilities, pools and waterfronts, as well as sees to the needs of aquatic professionals presented $14,000 to a quartet of student athletes to aid in their scholastic and athletic pursuits. Among the athletes recognized was Verdun’s Marianne Bouchard-Côté, who picked-up her Aquam bursary in the amount of $4,000 for Academic and Athletic support. A goalie in water polo for CAMO, Bouchard-Côté has played the sport since the age of 10 and has multiple appearances on Team Quebec and Team Canada in Youth and Junior competitions. The skilled keeper also earned Most Valuable Goalie kudos twice in one season. On an academic level, Bouchard-Côté is at Collège Ahuntsic where she is studying in the Humanties stream focusing on on psychology and social interaction. A battler in the water, she is on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight as Bouchard-Côté is helping with the maintenance of the Verdun Hospital. Looking forward in the short term, she is aiming for old when the next Canadian championships take place and earning another Most Valuable Goalie nod, long term, Bouchard-Côté dreams of competing in the Pan-Am Games and the Olympics. The 18-year-old Bouchard-Côté plans to study pre-hospital emergency care and apply those skills as an ambulance driver for the Canadian Forces.
Verdun’s Marianne Bouchard-Côté earns Aquam bursary
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
