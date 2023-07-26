Verdun doubles up on Lakeshore in 9U B match-up

The balls were flying at Beaconsfield’s City Lane diamond three as the Verdun Blue Jays 1 took a 14-7 decision over the Lakeshore Lynx 4 squad in Lac St. Louis 9U B baseball. The visitors from Verdun broke open a tight contest with five runs in their final at bats to pull comfortably ahead. There were plenty of hits from both benches making for an entertaining contest for the spectators. Verdun’s Noah Heynemand put on a power display going four-for-four witha trio of homeruns and a triple in the win.
The home side opened to take a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. James Voizard led off the inning with a single and came in to score on a groundout. Griffen cross also singled and scored on Luke Poulin’s RBI single.
The Blue Jays took a 3-2 lead in the top of the second as they pushed four runs across the plate. Back-to-back doubles by Evan Mackenzie and Justin Fleurant turned into the first two runs and Heynemand cranked his first dinger for the third run of the inning. The Lynx pulled even at 3-3 in the bottom of the second when Cross crossed home on an RBI single by Voizard.
Verdun reclaimed their lead in the third, taking a 5-3 advantage on runs powered by back-to-back triples off the bats of Fleurant and Heynemand. Fleurant scored on Heynemand’s triple then Heynemand raced home on a groundball out. Lakeshore battled back to make it a 5-5 contest in their at-bats in the third with Cross and Gonzalo Arrambide-Cazares touching home to knot the score.
In the four run fourth Hynemand unloaded his second four-bagger and was joined in the scoring by Lincoln Larson, Elliott Dovigo and Mackenzie to pull ahead 9-5. The Lynx got two runs back to close the gap to 9-7 on runs by Oscar Kalaitzis and Poulin.
Verdun extended their lead adding five runs in the top of the fifth to secure the 14-7 victory. Hynemand cracked his third homer while Larson, Dovigo, Mackenzie and Fleurant all touched home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.