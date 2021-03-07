Vancouver Canucks defenseman Guillaume Brisebois loaned to the Rocket

The Laval Rocket announced on Friday an agreement with the
Vancouver Canucks for the loan of Quebec defenseman Guillaume Brisebois to the Rocket.
Brisebois will be available starting March 13
The 23-year-old defenseman from Longueuil will be in his fourth season in the AHL, having played
165 games for the Utica Comets since 2017, amassing 10 goals and 34 assists, for a total of 44
points. Brisebois played eight games with the Canucks in 2018-19. He completed a four-season
junior career in the QMJHL with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and the Charlottetown Islanders.
Brisebois was a third-round pick, 66th overall by the Canucks in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.
