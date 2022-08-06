UPDATE FROM THE HOCKEY CANADA BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CALGARY, Alta. – Yesterday evening, Michael Brind’Amour informed the Hockey Canada Board of Directors he will be stepping down as Chair, effective immediately.

The Board of Directors is grateful for Mr. Brind’Amour’s leadership as Chair, and for his many contributions to the game and to Hockey Canada. Under his leadership, we have brought forward new ideas and perspectives, with a particular focus on inclusion, including the advancement of the presence of women in the sport, and safe sport.

Mr. Brind’Amour offered the following statement:

“I have listened carefully and intently to the comments of Canadians about the culture of our sport and our organization, and about our actions and leadership. I understand that the actions we have taken in recent weeks are part of the solution.

My final term ends in November 2022, and I know that there is no need to wait for a new era. Immediate action is essential to address the important challenges facing our organization and our sport, which our Action Plan works to accomplish. I would not be able to see this renewal through and have therefore announced my resignation to the Board of Directors.

I am reassured that The Honourable Thomas Cromwell, C.C., has agreed to lead a governance review of our organization that will help us make the changes that are needed. I am confident the recommendations will guide the organization into a future of desired change.

I wish the best of success to those who will succeed me.”

As an organization, we know we have work to do to elevate the expectations we have for everyone in hockey and to effect positive behaviour from the grassroots to the national team level.

The Hockey Canada Board of Directors and Members will meet in the coming days to determine next steps and to appoint an interim Chair.

The next Board election is scheduled to occur at the annual meeting in November 2022.