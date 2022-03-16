University players take shot at getting caught in the draft

Baie D’Urfé’s Complexe Dôme Multi Sports Scitec got to host the Canadian Football League (CFL) prospects for the Eastern Regional Evaluation Camp, presented by New Era. There were 35 players from Quebec universities along with Ottawa, Carleton and Queens plus the Maritimes being represented by Acadia and St, Francis Xavier. Their goal was to showcase their full range of skills to CFL coaches, general managers and scouts.
The prospects were put through six major tests at the combine under the scrutiny of those in attendance. The reward for a select few would be an invite to take part in the CFL Evaluation Camp. , presented by New Era in Toronto from March 25-27.
When all was said and done, six players made the grade and had their tickets punched for the end of March. Defensive back Chris Ciguineau, defensive lineman Fredenick Eveillard, wide receiver Vincent Forbes-Mombleau, running back Ryth-Jean Giraud, defensive back Edris Jean-Alphonse and offensive lineman Zach Pelehos have advanced.
Local talent was among the six moving forward. Ciguineau plays for the University of Ottawa and is a Montrealer who played for College Ahuntsic. He was first in the broad jump, third in the 40-yard dash, fourth in the short shuttle, fifth in the 3-cone drill and seventh in the vertical jump. Giraud a University of Montreal Carabin is a Laval native. He was first among RBs in the 40-yard dash, second among RBs in the broad jump, ninth in the 3-cone drill and tied for tenth in the short shuttle.
The golden ticket now is a chance to be selected in the 2022 edition of the CFL Draft taking place on May 3 if they can impress at the CFL Evaluation Camp.
