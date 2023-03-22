U18 Canucks capture prestigious Hank Borgatti Black & Gold tourney title

Like many tourists to the Niagara Falls region the U18 Cote St. Luc Canucks brought home memories and souvenirs of their visit there. For the 11 families who made the seven hour trek to the Falls, those souvenirs were carved out of the ice as the Canucks went wire to wire without a loss to claim the Hank Borgatti Black & Gold Tournament championship. Cote St. Luc emerged from 10 teams, the only Hockey Quebec squad to participate, to earn the hardware against their Ontario counterparts.
In the title tilt the Canucks came up against East Gwillimbury 1 where they dispatched their opponents by a 4-1 score. The Canucks’ offence was propelled by Co-captain Ronan Friedman who scored twice on impressive end-to-end rushes.
Their tournament run began with the Canucks attempting to shake of their road legs as they faced Ontario’s Ayr Flames. Cote St. Luc managed to battle the Flames to a 2-2 draw with late game tallies. Jake Schlesinger provided one marker but the goal of the game came off the stick of Johnny Finkel as he went bar down with a shortie after deeking the Flames’ goalie to create an opening. The tie was not the outcome the squad was hoping for as a path forward to the finals now became more difficult to move out of their pool.
That afternoon head coach Andrew Liberio settled the boys down at a team lunch and motivated them to follow their team motto and ‘Believe’, asking them to buy in and play as a team, trust in one another and work together.
It was message received as the Canucks upped their game in their second match of the day. That contest featured a very strong opponent, the Saugeen Shores 1 squad. Playing with more jump in their game CSL earned a dominate 5-1 victory. The goals were provided by Josh Liebman, Shmouel Banon, Sam Abramovitch, and Matthew Dennis with assists going to Jake Schlesinger, Lior Perez, Eden Sorek, Logan White and Ronen Friedman. Canuck netminder William Doron didn’t only have a solid performance between the pipes; he found his number on the scoresheet for an assist.
The final game of the opening round went Saturday night where the Saugeen Shores 2 team provided the opposition. The Shores were looking to avenge the loss of the Shores 1 squad and fans from both teams were in the stands to make themselves heard. Co-captain Logan White was the difference maker as his efforts delivered a buzzer-beater goal in the second for what would stand the test of time through the third frame to be the game winner in a tight 3-2 contest.
The 2-0-1 record was good enough to move the Canucks forward to the semis where they would have a rematch against the Flames. The Canucks extinguished the Flames 3-0 thanks in large part to the timely saves by Doron. The victory was sealed on an empty-net tally by Josh Liebman when the Canucks were fighting off a 6-4 disadvantage and protecting their two goal cushion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.