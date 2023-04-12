U18 Canucks can-do as EHL champions

The U18 Cote St. Luc Canucks carried the momentum they had built winning the prestigious Hank Borgatti Black & Gold Tournament in Niagara Falls right through the EHL playoff to claim the EHL Championship banner. The Canucks had an unblemished record in the EHL post-season to earn the title.
When the regular campaign came to a close, the Canucks had finished in fifth place in league play. Rookie head coach Andrew Liberio utilized the club’s tournament success as a motivational factor to get the squad into playoff mode.
Cote St. Luc doubled up on their next door rivals the MWH Knights taking a 4-2 decision to send the Canucks onto the quarter-finals. In the quarters the Canucks did an impressive job after clipping the wings of the Verdun Aigles, the first place team of the regular season that had beaten CSL in their three previous meetings, with a 4-3 overtime win.
In that contest the Canucks took advantage of a five minute powerplay issued to Verdun on a hit on Canuck captain Logan White that sent White to the dressing room for assessment. During their advantage play Josh Liebman fired a shot off the crossbar and in to knot the score midway through the third. There was no solution through the balance of the period and that set the stage for an OT session. White shook off the cobwebs and returned for the fourth frame where he and defence partner Ronen Friedman held off the Aigles advances. Zach Lang pounced on a loose puck and rifled a shot from the top of the circle to find the back of the net with the game winner five minutes into the extra period.
Next up in the semi-final match the Canucks faced the second place St. Laurent Spartans where CSL left no doubt as they handed the Spartans an 8-4 defeat to punch their ticket to the title tilt. Matthew Dennis fueled the attack with a hat trick performance while White added a pair. Singles were contributed by Lior Perez, Josh Liebman and Shmuel Banon.
In the championship final the Canucks had to face Verdun for a second time but confidence and momentum was on the bench with Cote St. Luc as they claimed the hardware with a 9-5 win. The Canucks grabbed a quick 4-1 lead but a timeout by the Verdun coach to calm his troops paid dividends. The Aigles rallied for a trio of tallies in a three minute time span to knot the score at 4-4 by the end of the first period.
Through the balance of the game Canuck goaltender William Doron, in only his second campaign of playing that position, allowed only one more goal by Verdun as CSL pumped in five to claim the title. White had a three goal performance in the win giving him eight goals and five assists in the post-season. That earned him the playoff MVP award.
