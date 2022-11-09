U18 A DDO Blades win Gold for the second time in Gatineau tourney

It was a sweet repeat for the U18 A Dollard Blades at the annual Gatineau Tournament as they captured back-to-back tournament titles. Following opening shutout victories in their first two matches the Blades were dulled by a 2-0 score in their game against the Laval Avalanche. That secured fourth place in the round robin and meant a meeting with the Mistral de Laurentides in the semi-final contest. Les Mistral were heavy favorites having won all their games scoring nine goals along the way while not allowing one goal to be scored against. Dollard rose to the challenge as they took a 1-0 shootout decision to advance to the title tilt.
The final set-up a rematch against Laval and the Blades had payback on their minds. Laval scored early in the first period but Myra D’Andrea fed Chloe Michaud a great pass that allowed her to score the tying goal. There was no more scoring in regulation time or in the overtime session setting the stage for a shootout to decide the outcome. Sabrina Irgang provided the margin of victory for the Blades in the shootout earning the team their gold medals and championship banner. “The girls were relentless and never gave up,” Blades coach Peter Michaud said. “They fought hard and every player played an important role and played as a team. The camaraderie between these girls could not have been any more powerful.”
Player of the game honours for each match went to Leia Vatcher, Emma Duguay, Abigail Fleet,
Hailey Tutino and Myra D’Andrea
