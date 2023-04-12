U15 Wild ride to Chevrolet Cup gold, U15 AAA Warriors savour silver

The U15 A Westlake Wild rallied to an overtime 2-1 victory over Gaspesie in a battle of two undefeated teams Sunday afternoon at Balinville Glace to claim the Chevrolet Cup Provincial championship. The U15 AAA Lac St. Louis Warriors were edged 3-2 by the Sherbrooke Harfangs to take away silver medal status at the Chevrolet Cup.
Gaspesie took an early 1-0 lead with a goal off the stick of Audrey Fournier 2:39 from the opening faceoff. Following that goal Wild netminder Chelsea-Jean Asch and Gaspesie’s goalie Alicia Sererie took centre stage until deep in the third period. The two goaltenders fended off wave after wave of offence incursions to hold the score at 1-0. Westlake got the equalizer at the 8:54 mark of the third with an advantage tally by Emily McCarron with an assist from Nicole Schmidt. There was no solution to the draw through the balance of regulation time, setting the stage for an extra-session. In the fourth frame Westlake took stock as Lily Stock fired home the championship winning goal 8:31 into the extra period. Helping to set-up the winning shot were Schmidt and Kristina Lacoste.
The Wild’s semi-final victory showed they are the cardiac kids as their faithful must have been having heart palpitations as Westlake rode an early game goal to a 1-0 win over the Mistral 3 from Laurentides. McCarron authored an unassisted tally 6:21 into the opening period as she beat Mistral’s Skyla Valliéres for what would stand the test of time to be the game winner and ticket to the gold game. From the following face-off to the final buzzer Wild netminder Asch threw up the stop sign to all Mistral advances.
The U15 AAA Warriors played catch-up all game long in the championship game against the Harfangs but just couldn’t get the upper hand on Sherbrooke. Jessie Belchamber converted a pass from Brooke Dalterio to open the scoring 2:48 from the drop of the puck giving the Warriors the only lead of the game. Kélia Côté struck for the equalizer for the Harfangs just before the 10 minute mark of the first. That 1-1 draw carried over into the second period with sherbrooke taking advantage of a powerplay session to grab a 2-1 lead on Emlyne Lepage’s goal just past the midpoint of the second. The Warriors battled back to pull even late in the middle frame on Olivia Lee’s goal with helpers going to Natalie Chenier and Antonietta Ciccarello. Fannie Poulin pulled the trigger on the game winner 5:39 into the third and Harfang goaltender Sara-Maude Paré barred the door from all Warrior incursions to help secure the victory.
