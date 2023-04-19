U13 BB Hurricanes touch down for Chevrolet Cup appearance

The U13 BB Montreal Hurricanes represented Hockey Montreal in the inaugural edition of the Chevrolet Cup, which was hosted by the Lac St. Louis Region. The U13’s played out of Cote St. Luc’s Samuel Moskovitch Arena and it to a two game Saturday with a chance to advance into Sunday’s semis.
Montreal got to continue play on Saturday following a 3-2 win over the Loups in their first first match of the day. The Hurricanes took a 2-0 lead in the first on goals by William Smelser and Mohamed Abdulgawad. The Loups fought back to put the game all square at 2-2 in the middle frame. In the third period Finn MacNeil struck for the game winner 3:46 in. From that pointe Montreal goaltender Felipe Galang held of the Loups advances to secure the win.
In their second game of the day with a semi-final spot on the line the Hurricanes lost a 2-1 heartbreaker in a shootout with the Bas St. Laurent Pumas. Hurricane netminder Niko Lemieux and the Pumas’ Adam Caron battled through a scoreless first then the Pumas took a 1-0 lead just shy of the five minute mark of the second stanza. Lemiuex held his team in from that point to the 1:21 mark of the third when MacNeil notched the equalizer. There was no solution through the balance of regulation and the five minut OT session setting the stage for the shootout. The lone goal of the three shooters from both sides came off the stick of a Puma player, ending the ‘Canes Chevrolet Cup experience.
In their opening match the U13 Hurricanes dropped a 5-2 decision to the Dynamos. Michael Strizzi pulled the ‘Canes even in the first with an assist from William Paquin but the Dynamo replied to carry a 2-1 lead into the second period. MacNeil made the score even at 2-2 at the 4:10 mark of the middle frame. The Dynamos potted a pair to take control with a 4-2 advantage then added the final goal with 21 seconds to go in the game.
Game two saw Laval’s Monteuil Eclairs provide the competition with the Eclairs earning a 5-2 victory over Montreal. Michael Strizzi and Abdulgawad had the goals in that game.
