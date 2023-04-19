U13 AA Dollard Vipers leave their mark at Chevrolet Cup

The U13 AA Dollard Vipers showed grit in their Chevrolet Cup appearance as they made it into a second game on Saturday with a chance to advance to the round of four on Sunday. After winning their first game on Saturday by a 6-1 score over the Iles du Gaspesie Escouade the Bisons 2 doubled up on the Vipers 4-2 ending Dollard’s run.
In the 6-1 victory Brady Simmerman and Lawrence Hua had two goal performances to pace the Viper to the win. Gianfranco Cuglietta and Qadeem Hart-Collymore added single tallies to the total. Max Alter was sharp between the pipes for Dollard as he held the Escouade to that single tally.
In game two of the day the Bisons stampeded to a 3-0 lead by the end of the first period. Hua got the vipers on the board to make it a 3-1 contest in the middle frame but by the buzzer the Bisons were up 4-1 heading into the third. Dollard goalie Liam Itovitch kept the Bisons at bay while his squad seeked to solve his counterpart Grégory Gauthier. Only Simmerman had an answer to Gauthier as he notched the lone goal of the third to finalize the 4-2 score.
In their opening game Dollard dropped a 6-3 decision to the St. Jean Aigles. The Vipers struck quick as Alex Satov gave his team a 1-0 lead 10 seconds from the opening faceoff. The Aigles pulled even before the first period had expired in the second St. Jean built to a 4-2 advantage. Earlier in that period Hart-Collymore’s goal made it a one goal game at 3-2 but that would be as close as the Viers would get. In the third, Simmerman made it 5-3 but the Aigles salted away the game with 1:13 to play.
Dollard rebounded from that loss in their second match as they shutdown the National Ouest 3-0. Following a scoreless first period, Hart-Collymore proceeded to record a natural hat trick to secure the win. The game winner came at 4:27 of the second then he potted a pair in the third to seal the deal. Alter was impenetrable as he claimed the clean sheet.
