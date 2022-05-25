Tyrell Richards raring to show what he’s got to give

Being the first overall pick in the Canadian Football League draft is a cherished event but also a pressure packed one as expectations run high on how that player will perform. Tyrell Richards earned that mantle this year as the Alouettes traded up to get the first overall pick and they tapped the defensive back out of the Syracuse Orange program. “It was an amazing feeling (going first overall),” Tyrell Richards said. “I’m trying not to dwell on that too much, that night was definitely a little crazy. I’m just happy to be here and every day I feel like a kid on Christmas.”
Richards didn’t play in 2021 as he entered the transfer portal but wasn’t able to move to another school because he didn’t have enough transferable credits. That led the Brampton, Ont. Native back to his high school, Clarkson Secondary School, where he coached and trained to be ready for the CFL combine and the draft.
With training camp in full swing, Richards is enjoying being back on the field and showcasing his skills. “Honestly it feels amazing to be out here,” Richards said. “Just to have the opportunity to compete with these guys and it feels like we’re getting better every day.”
The six-foot-three, 232-pound Richards, had a career-high 24 tackles and two sacks in eight games, three as a starter, for the Orange in 2020 and he feels he is ready to step up as a pro. “I bring speed, I bring physicality,” he said. “I also bring smarts; you know studying the book and asking a whole lot of questions. The guys have been really helpful and I appreciate that.”
With the pre-season looming, this Friday the Alouettes are in Hamilton then get to play at home on Friday, June 3, Richards is looking forward to performing for the fans. “Right now I am taking it one day at a time and trying to stay locked in,” he said. “I appreciate the fanes already. Quebec’s a beautiful province, Montreal is a beautiful city and Trois Rivieres has been wonderful. All the people have been great, it’s just been blessings all around.”
