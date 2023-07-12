Two late game goals deliver road win to Trois Lacs U13F

The Trois U13F soccer team rallied with pair of late game goals, including the game winner in added time, to take a 3-2 win over Lakeshore on the turf of Benevoles in Lac St. Louis regional soccer play. While Lakeshore opened the scoring in the first minute of play and took a 2-1 lead, determination by the visitors paid off to give Trois Lacs the victory.
On the opening touch Lakeshore hustled down the pitch with Katia Vidicek finishing the sequence by sending the ball past Trois Lacs’ keeper Marissa Pattinson. Trois Lacs applied pressure following the opening tally by the home side. The visitors efforts were rewarded as Laurie Falardeau deliverd a solid strike from 30 yards out that found the back of the Lakeshore net to make it 1-1 in the 11th minute of play.
Lakeshore reclaimed the lead prior to the break with a goal 33 minutes in. Sabrina Mancini raced to a perfectly played through ball and at the top of the box stroked the ball high into the left side for a 2-1 advantage,
When play opened up in the second half it was thrust and parry by both opponents. Lakeshore looking to add some insurance while Trois Lacs searched for the equalizer. It was a successful search by Trois Lacs as with less than seven minutes remaining in the match as they drew even with Lakeshore. Eve Lavoie arced a shot that glanced off the fingertips of Lakeshore keeper Leanne Aube and in to knot the score at 2-2.
Trois Lacs built momentum off that goal spending more time in the attacking third as time slipped closer to the close of the game. With play in added time Trois Lacs set-up for a set piece on a corner kick from the right. Lavoie sent a quality ball into the box that teammate Rosie Bourbonnais kicked from a knee-high level and into the net for the game-winning tally just prior to time expiring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.