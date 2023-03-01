Trojans quell Dragons' fire in futsal match-up

The Pierrefonds Community High School Trojans took a 5-3 decision over the visiting St. George’s Dragons in GMAA Cadette futsal. PCHS opened with a 4-1 lead in the first half but the Dragons had a hot second half playing with more intensity.
John Vertoudakis had an early goal for the Trojans, his first of two tallies in the win. Vertoudakis took advantage of a miscommunication between a St. George’s defender and his keeper allowing Vertoudakis to pounce on the loose ball and direct it into the net for a 1-0 advantage. PCHS was first on the ball and applied pressure to their opponents but Dragons’ keeper Ryan Dargahi was equal to the challenge. The home side went up 2-0 on a direct kick from in close that Vertoudakis made no mistake about as he found the back of the net. Liam Robert Schuler also potted a pair for PCHS in the game, both quality plays. The first was a laser of a shot from 10 yards out that ripped into the mesh for a 3-0 Trojan advantage,
The Dragons got on the board as Matteo Venditti bested PCHS keeper Jusitn Nathan. Venditti’s first of the game with nine minutes to go in the opening half as he accepted a pass from the left for a quick strike into the Trojans’ net. Nathan Donohue returned the three goal cushion just before the half expired. Donohue stepped into a rebound off a Vertoudakis shot and buried the ball into the open right side. That sent the game into the break at 4-1 in favour of the Trojans.
When play resumed the Dragons turned up the heat as they made more advances into the attacking zone while limiting the Trojans’ chances. PCHS keeper Nathan fended off the advances of the Dragons with several key saves. St. George’s second tally came on a perfectly placed shot by William Kertesz as he fired from the right sideline sending the ball inside the left post making it a 4-2 contest. The Dragons continued to press but couldn’t beat Nathan. With time running low PCHS scored their only goal of the half on a set play. Keeper Nathan sent the ball the length of the playing surface and with his back to the Dragons’ keeper and Schuler flicked a header into the net putting the Trojans up 5-3. There was no quit in St. Georges as in the final minute of play Venditti jumped on a juicy rebound and guided the ball into the net. That would be it as time ran out.
