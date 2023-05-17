Trojans hoarse after rallying cries help secure win over LCC

The Pierrefonds Community High School Trojans rallied for a 6-4 win over the LCC Lions in Juvenile baseball play of the GMAA at Kirkland’s Meades Park. It was a seesaw battle between the Lions and Trojans with the home team PCHS squad coming from behind in the fourth inning to take the lead.
The Lions twice took a lead, 1-0 in the first and 6-4 in the fourth but the home team Trojans were able to reply to recapture an advantage and eventually the victory.
In their first at bats starting pitcher for LCC Tristan Mancini-Kozel led off with a single then was picked-off in an extended rundown successfully executed by the Trojans’ infielders. The Lions brushed off the dust of that play and pushed a run across the plate on a double steal when Andrew Asconi-Feldman raced home for a 1-0 advantage.
PCHS stepped up to the plate in the home half of the first as a leadoff walk to Dylan Schrandorfer turned into the tying run and a two out single by Max Schmitz turned into the first lead of the day for the Trojans when Schmitz raced home on a PCHS double steal play.
It remained a one run contest until the bottom of the third when the Trojans added a pair of runs to extend their lead to 4-1. Drew Kosow cracked a two bagger to leadoff the home half of the inning and scored the third run. An RBI single by Josh Fodor cashed in Adam Vieth put PCHS ahead 4-1.
The Lions roared back in the top of the fourth as they greeted Tyler King, who came on in relief with a five run outburst to pull ahead 6-4. Santino Arevion scored to pull the Lions even at 4-4 then Bryson Bojde and Massimo-Appolo Panarello touched home to stake a claim on a two run lead.
The Trojans put together an impressive two out rally in the bottom of the fourth after the first two batters went down on strikes. A trio of walks juiced the bases with a single by Schmitz scoring Schrandorfer and Kosow to level the score at 6-6. The game winning hit came off the bat of Fodor as he collected RBI’s for Vieth and Schmitz to take the lead.
Down to their final at bats, the first pair of Lions were strikeout victims of King then a double to kept LCC alive but the next batter popped out to first base to end the game. King picked-up the win for the Trojans in his relief appearance.
