The Toronto Raptors have teamed-up with Sun Life to get Canadians moving from coast to coast to coast by taking part in the Healthy You Challenge that launched on April 5 on social media. Leading the charge to better physical and mental health is Montreal North’s Chris Boucher of the Raptors and Raptor alumnus Jerome “JYD” Williams. “I think it’s important for your health to be moving,” Chris Boucher said. “That’s part of my job as a professional athlete but for many people working 9-to-5 they don’t get the opportunity.” Williams, the Junk Yard Dog was also pleased to get the chance to be part of the program. “It’s huge, it’s special,” Jerome Williams said. “Sun Life is doing so much in the community and the health sector. This is a huge program and we want to spread it all across Canada.”
The challenges are running on Twitter, @SunLifeCA and Instagram, sunlifeca, and each challenge aims to raise heart rates or lower stress levels. First up participants can try Bastball Burpees, week two features a test of balance with the Eagle Challenge, the third week will be a Zen session thanks to Basketball Breathing. Closing out the four weeks will challenge participants to crunch through Sit-up Sock Shots, and that one brought out the competitive nature of Boucher and JYD. There’s a lot of trash talking going on,” Jerome “JYD” Williams sad. “Chris has a pretty decent long range jump shot but I wasn’t known as a jump shooter. I can tell you during my retirement, my jump shot has gotten a whole lot better because there’s no injuries. We’ll just let the fans watch and figure it out in the end.” According to Boucher, it might mean going to the video to see who hit more baskets. “I’m pretty sure I made more shots than him,” Boucher said. “I couldn’t completely see how many he made but in the video he said he made more than me. So I’ll be interested to see it.”
If the reward of good physical and mental health is not enough, there’s Raptors swag and the chance to virtually meet Boucher and JYD also on the line. “We’re giving you all the right reasons to do (the challenges),” Boucher said. “You get healthy, a chance to connect with me and JYD and a chance to win prizes. I think it’s a great opportunity.”
It has been a tough time or all during COVID-19 so Boucher feels that the Healthy You Challenge is a great way to combat the situation. “I know how hard the pandemic has been,” Boucher said. “I have family back at home in Montreal in the lockdown. I just wanted to put myself out there and if I could help somebody or feel joy from winning a prize, I just wanted to give back.”
