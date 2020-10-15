The Tornades de Laval had a great campaign this season where their teams in the atom through bantam categories had numerous successes. The twist in this Tornades story is the fact that the rosters are comprised entirely of girls playing against teams made up of mostly boys. Of the more than 100 girls registered with Baseball Laval, 59 are in the Tornades program. “It is the passion for baseball,” Tornades mosquito head coach Chantal Aubry said. “Beacuse healthy competition and team spirit are at the heart of the organization’s values, in addition to helping our daughters to grow, develop and believe in themselves.” The mosquito B Tornades defeated the Laval-Est Cardinals 10-6 in the finals. The pee-wee B Tornades were the regular season champs and made it to the semi-finals before losing 6-5 to the Vimont-Auteuil Vautours. The bantam Tornades were silver medalists in the playoffs losing two games to the champions the Laval-Nord Mets. How’s this for some impressive hitters in the post-season by mosquito Tornades players Maeva Fréchette, .769 Rosalie Couture .714 and Éloïse Desjardins: .714. During the regular season, pee wee hit Camille Gélinas .700 and bantam batters Charlie Perron .600 and Kasara Rift .591. Not bad for an organization that was only formed in 2017. The girls are eager to learn as the fall and winter camps were filled within 24 hours and there is a waiting list. “The next generation of players, the girls in the Atom B category also made good progress this summer,” Laval Tornades director Steven Desaulniers said. The organization is run by 15 dedicated volunteers, all with the same goal, to instill a love of the game and for each player to develop to the best of their ability.
Tornades put a twist on great baseball season
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
