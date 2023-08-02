mark lidbetter

FYi

The women return to the courts of Stade IGA from Friday, August 4 to Sunday August 13 for the National Bank Open, presented by Rogers and fans will get to see the top players in the world. The theme of this year’s women’s event is “It’s not the best of women’s tennis, it’s the best of women’s tennis.” That fact was emphasized when organizers announced that 41 of the world’s top 44 players have officially confirmed their participation.

In the main draw are the new Big Three, World No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek, 2023 Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and reigning champion

in Indian Wells and Rome Elena Rybakina. Between them, they’ve held the top three slots of

the rankings since June 12 and competed in 14 finals this year.

It was also announced that Laval’s Leylah Annie Fernandez, Ontario’s Bianca Andreescu and Rebecca Marino out of BC, ranked 95, 50 and 83 respectively, received the last three wild cards.

The first two wild cards went to real crowd pleasers and will definitely add excitement to this year’s tournament. Caroline Wozniacki, former World No. 1 and champion at the 2010 edition of the tournament and former World No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, widely regarded as one of the greatest players to ever step foot on court, will be making her 12th appearance at this event.

This will mark a return to competition for Wozniacki stepped who away from the game in 2020 and has had two children. The Danish star revealed that she is now ready to return to professional tennis and will launch her comeback at the National Bank Open.“I am extremely grateful to have been given the opportunity to play at the National Bank Open,” Caroline Wozniacki said. “I won my first big title in Montreal when I was just 20 years old; making it particularly fitting to be the tournament that kick-starts this second chapter in my career. I cannot wait to get back on the courts and compete against the best players in the world. I have missed it tremendously.”Wozniacki, a 30-time singles champion on the WTA Tour, will be competing at the National Bank Open for the 12th time in her career.

Williams best result came in 2014 when she defeated her younger sister, Serena, to reach the final in Montreal. The 43-year-old American has captured 49 singles titles and reached 83 finals in her career, the most among any active female players.

Not all the action will be on the court as fans will get to experience techno innovations as part of the tournament experience. The initiatives that Tennis Canada is launching with the aid of Virtual Reality will now let fans Feel Tennis on a whole new level, bringing unique experiences that cannot be found elsewhere.

One of the activations is the inaugural Tennis Canada Virtual Reality Tournament presented by the motorola razr. With the help of VR Motion Learning, this ground-breaking tournament will invite fans to immerse themselves in the world of virtual tennis to test their skills against tennis players from around the world. Thousands of participants will step into the virtual arena vying for a prize pool of $15,000.

With cutting-edge VR technology, players will feel the crowd, the thrill of each shot and the tension with their opponents as they battle their way to victory. To find out more go to https://www.tenniscanada.com/vr-tournament/vr-tournament/.

Fans attending the National Bank Open will be able to get in on the VR action as well. They will have the ability to play virtual tennis themselves on-site throughout the tournament where daily prizes are up for grabs.

During the tournament, fans will be able to feel the action of the National Bank Open in a new way as well with VR Watch. With the help of state-of-the-art VR cameras, fans will be able to visit a booth on-site in the Fan Zone to watch a segment of a previously played tournament match in VR. Getting as close to the action as possible, fans will Feel Tennis like never before, as if they were right there on centre court.

Fans will have the opportunity to see the iconic Davis Cup trophy as it concludes its nationwide tour at the events in Toronto and Montreal. At Stade IGA fans will see the trophy up close in the Fan Zone. On Friday, August 11, it will be located at the Tennis Canada Fan Zone then on Saturday, August 12, a ceremony will be hosted at centre court featuring a group of previous Canadian Davis Cup players from Quebec, who will receive personalized Davis Cup champions pins. “We are very excited to offer our fans the chance to celebrate this historic win,” Valerie Tetreault, Tournament Director of the Montreal event said. “There was a whole nation cheering on that team and therefore, we want to make sure that as many tennis fans as possible have a chance to see the trophy.”

For more information on opening night and the tournament, go to www.nationalbankopen.com