Top 15U baseball teams compete for National Championship in Laval

Laval is the place to be this week for a baseball fix as the top 15U baseball teams from across the country will compete for the Ray Carter Cup, which is awarded to the Canadian champions of this age category. “3L North Shore is delighted to host this national event,” Committee Chair Éric Richer said. “It is a privilege for us to be in a position to offer an unprecedented experience to the teams, baseball fans and the Laval community. It will assuredly be a great championship.”
The championship tournament runs from held from Thursday August 24 to Sunday the 27th at Paul-Marcel-Maheu Stadium, as well as Chénier and Lausanne parks. Not only will the players be showcasing their skills but those three facilities will show Laval’s commitment to top facilities for baseball as those parks have recently been renovated and feature new lighting systems, hitting cages and better dugouts.
“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the organization of 3L North Shore and the Ville de Laval for choosing to embark on this magnificent adventure, for the benefit of our young baseball players,” Max Lamarche, CEO of Baseball Québec said. “Providing our youth with the opportunity to compete against the best talents in the country before their friends and families is an extraordinary experience. Furthermore, this will allow the Canadian Baseball Academy, our higher level program, to dedicate more time evaluating our up-and-coming local talent.”
Laval SportCité, which brings together Tourisme Laval, Ville de Laval and Sports Laval, is excited to host the 2023 edition of the Ray Carter Cup. “This will be a unique opportunity to showcase our high-caliber sports infrastructure and master the sense of hospitality and know-how of our hotel establishments and our attractions,” Geneviève Roy, President and CEO of Tourisme Laval said. “Since the pleasure of the game is part of our DNA, participants and visitors to this major event will be able to enjoy their visit and discover all that the city has to offer.”
Team Quebec opens on Thursday at 3:30 and Team Quebec (Host) goes at 8:30 pm with both games at Paul-Marcel-Maheu Stadium. Sunday’s bronze game is scheduled for 3:30 and the title tilt is set for 6:30, both at Paul-Marcel-Maheu Stadium.
