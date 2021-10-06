TMR’s Félix Jasmin on Le Grand Portage to support MS research

Town of Mount Royal native Félix Jasmin is not letting Multiple Sclerosis impede his life and contribution to the battle to defeat MS. On Thursday morning, September 30 at 5am, Jasmin and his wife Meg Flynn started off on a 700 km trek from Toronto’s Canoe Landing Park along with 40 teams on Le Grand Portage that will end in Montreal on Sunday, October 17. “We named it Le Grand Portage after the longest portage in Canada in Thunder Bay,” Félix Jasmin said. “It’s a reference to my long journey getting my diagnosis and my long journey ahead living with MS.”
A former MRO hockey player, the 43 year-old Jasmin and his wife Meg, who grew up an avid skier, will log the kilometers on the water and portaging their canoe through the 12 sections of the trip ending in Montreal. The teams cover 65 km a day with Jasmin and his wife leading off each session with a 14 km paddle and portage.
The goal is to raise $300,000 for research into MS with two Montreal doctors benefitting from the funds raised for their research projects. Dr. Jack Antel of McGill University’s Montreal Neurological Institute and Dr. Alexandre Prat of the CHUM. Antel and Prat will utilize the funds to build partnerships with Toronto institutions, such as the BARLO MS Centre and St. Michael’s Hospital.
This is the second edition of Le Grand Portage but the inaugural event was all virtual activities by Jasmin as well as by family members and friends due to COVID-19. Through amazing response to the call to participate $380,000 was raised. “We had to come up with how we could live up to the first year,” Jasmin said. “During the winter Meg suggested why not portage a canoe. It was a great idea as we have always camped and gone canoeing. We even met on Canoe Lake.”
While he was diagnosed with MS in October of 2019, it was a frustrating road of four years to find out what was affecting his health. From losing sensation in his foot to loss of vision in his right eye and then bladder problems, all the poking and prodding and battery of tests came back normal. It was then that Jasmin turned to counseling to see if it was all in his head.”It was four years of very difficult physically and especially mentally times,” Jasmin said. “I was trying to find answers and I didn’t. I really thought it was all in my head at one point.”
Although it was a devastating diagnosis when it was finally made, “the first feeling I had was relief,” he said. “I was glad to know that I wasn’t crazy for those four years but my relief was overtaken by anger and fear.”
Rather than letting bitterness and sadness cloud their lives, they decided to join the battle and raise funds for research et voila, Le Grand Portage was born. Félix and Meg have made it a family affair as their three children Béatrice, 11, Abbey, 9 and Charlie, 7 are also part of the team.
Jasmin is inviting everyone to take part on Sunday, October 17 and get active in their own way for the virtual portion of Le Grand Portage. To find out more or to donate to the cause go to www.legrandportage.ca.
