Tigers Retro rocket to late game win over Laval

The Lac St. Louis Tigers Retro mosquito AA squad rallied in their final at bats to snap a 5-5 tie for a 6-5 victory over the Laval Associe last Thursday night at Dollard’s Spring Garden Park. “We didn’t get hits tonight like we usually do,” Laval head coach Hugo Beaudoin said. “They had very good pitching but it was good weather and a great night to be playing baseball.” Laval opened the scoring in the first as starting pitcher Lou Roberts-Cloutier helped his cause as his hit cashed in Olivier Verrault.
Lac St. Louis immediately replied in their half of the opening inning as they took a 2-1 lead on runs scored by Oskar Vergara and Trevor Bain off of Wyatt Teskey’s double. Benoit Fréreault slashed a triple to left scoring Félix Beaudoin to knot the score at 2-2 in the top of the second. The visitors built to a 5-2 lead following their at bats in the top of the third when Roberts-Cloutier cracked a triple to send Jesse Ducharme and Raphael Contant racing home. Roberts-Cloutier then touched home, scoring on a single by Joshua Tereso.
There was no quit in the home side as the Tigers rallied with a three run inning of their own in the home half of the fourth to knot the score at 5-5. A lead-off single by Dylan Scattolon and a walk to George Colocythas were cashed in to make it a one run game. Vergara raced home with the equalizer on a Bain single. Colocythas took to the mound for the final inning, shutting down the Associe and picked up the win as his two out double sent Damien Blanchette racing home with the game winning run. “This is the start of the second half of the season,” Tigers head coach Menashi Mashal said. “We are proud of how the boys have become a unified team. They pick each other up, sacrifice for one another and that makes for a great team.”
