Tigers best Bobcats in juvenile boys basketball

The John Rennie Tigers came away with a home court win over the Beurling Academy Boobcats by a 72-53 score in GMAA juvenile boys’ basketball last Wednesday afternoon. “I’d like them to rebound a little bit better,” Tigers’ coach Eli Addis said. “Especially on the offensive basket, we’re a small team and rebounding could be an issue. But overall I’m really happy with them.”
The Tigers were on the prowl from the opening tipoff and took a commanding 24-7 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Bobcats shook off that tough start and hustled on the hardwood to carve into the Tigers’ 17 point cushion.
When the half ended Rennie was still ahead but only by eight points as they went into the break leading 34-26. The third quarter was the best segment of the match with the two sides exchanging buckets. With 2:27 remaining in the third the Bobcats managed to get to within five of the Tigers before Rennie pulled ahead to a 52-43 advantage heading into the final quarter. “I’m pleased they came out and made the effort,” Bobcats’ coach Vonrick Hoyte said. “It’s their first game, for some it’s their first game ever and at the juvenile stage. Many of them are midget level but here we are.”
The home side got some on point shots in the fourth, outscoring the visitors 20-10 to bank the win. “I don’t mind being down,” coach Hoyte said. “We’re just like teams like Toronto. We get down and then come back. I tell them don’t give up, don’t give up.”
Beurling Academy’s Ryan Charles was a force to be reckoned with in the loss as he poured in 37 points. Charles hit for five three-pointers and was 4-for-4. When Rennie would score, Charles usually had a swift reply in kind.
The Tigers had a trio of players in double digit scoring led by Devon Alleyne who hit for 24 points, including a quartet of treys. Christopher King chipped in with 17 points while Justin Castelli contributed 13 points to the cause.
