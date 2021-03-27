Three-year, entry-level contract for forward Cole Caufield

MONTREAL - General manager Marc Bergevin announced on Saturday that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract (2020-21 to 2022-23) with forward Cole Caufield.
The agreement will see Caufield earn $700,000 at the NHL level in 2020-21 and $832,500 at the NHL level in both 2021-22 and 2022-23. Caufield will also receive signing bonus payments of $92,500 in all three seasons and will earn $70,000 per season at the AHL level. The deal also contains performance bonuses up to a maximum of $300,000 in 2021-22 and up to a maximum of $850,000 in 2022-23.
Caufield, 20, led all skaters in the Big Ten division in 2020-21 with 52 points (30 goals, 22 assists) in 31 games with the University of Wisconsin. The right winger also led the NCAA in goals. The 5'7'' and 162 lbs forward led the Wisconsin Badgers to the regular season champions title in addition to being named Big Ten Player of the Year. Caufield also represented the United States at the 2021 World Junior Championship and helped his country earn gold with a 2-3-5 production in 7 games.
Last season, the Stevens Point, WI native also led the Badgers in goals (19) and points (36). Caufield was selected as Rookie of the year in the Big Ten division following his productive 2019-20 season.
Caufield was selected in the second round (15th overall) by the Canadiens at the 2019 NHL Draft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.