Thomas Verdon focusing on his future

Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal forward Thomas Verdon is enjoying being back for a normal season and is focusing on his future. Last year it was train in smaller groups and no real season so now, “It’s practices and games and I play with a great group of guys,” Thomas Verdon said. “We have good chemistry and it’s fun being on the ice with them.”
The Royal are off to a good start in the Quebec U18 Development AAA Hockey League, presently mid pack in the CCM Division but a mere four points away from the first place St. Eustache Vikings. “It was a bit hard at the start,” Verdon said. “We didn’t have the right chemistry at the beginning but the more games we played the better we got.”
Verdon isn’t just good on the ice, he’s good in the classroom as he was recognized as one of the league’s student-athletes for September. He attends Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, the team’s school. “I work hard in school,” he said. “Seeing it pay off is really great.”
Prior to training camp with Laval-Montreal Verdon attended his first Quebec Major Junior Hockey League camp, having been drafted in the third round, 46th overall by the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. “It was a great experience,” the 16 year-old said. “I played for two weeks and learned from the guys. It made me a better player.”
Returning to U18 AAA made Verdon hungrier to play in the Q. “My goal is to play in the QMJHL,” the left-handed shot said. “I work every day to obtain that objective. It was a great experience and I wanted to make the team so next year I’ll go even harder.”
What Verdon brings to the rink are two-way skills plus, “I’m good with the puck, I have great vision, a great hockey IQ, a good shot and I like to be a leader,” he said. He also wants to know where he can improve to take his game to the next level. “I talk a lot to my coaches,” he said. “What comes up the most is I need to be more physical and to move my feet more.”
There’s no doubt Verdon will work on those items and he won’t be found flat-footed when he hits the ice when it’s game time.
