There was no missing Lynx in their win over John Rennie Tigers

The Villa Maria Lynx earned a solid road win as they defeated the John Rennie Tigers in Juvenile girls’ futsal. Emma Cuglietta was a force to be reckoned with as she found the back of the net five times. Audra Xinos chipped in with a hat trick performance for the Lynx and Cherika Cartier-Bruckert potted a pair for the visitors.
Right off the opening touch Xinos pounced on a ball that rebounded off the right post and sent it into the net to open the scoring. Cuglietta followed up with her first of her quintet of tallies as she struck the ball with authority from 12 yards out and into the low right corner making it 2-0. Xinos made it 3-0 when she stole the ball deep in Tiger territory and found the back of the net. Cartier-Bruckert got her first of two as she converted a pass sent by Hailey-Eilzabeth Zaltzman that closed out the half with the visitors up 4-0.
Earlyin the second half Xinos deflected the ball into the net on a corner kick for a 5-0 advantage. The Tigers were met with stiff defensive play in the Lynx zone and timely saves by the Lynx keeper Casey Griffin but Rennie’s perseverance paid off. John Rennie keeper spotted Selina Velez deep in the Villa’s zone and fired the ball to her. Velez spotted an opening and fired the shutout buster into the net making it a 5-1 contest.
Cuglietta swiftly replied for the Lynx with a long distance drive that found the top right corner. Her next tally came on a chip shot from the left giving the Lynx a 7-1 advantage. Cartier-Bruckert made it 8-1 with a powerful drive into the goal. Xinos completed her hat trick with a shot high into the left corner. Cuglietta closed out the scoring late in the half as she guided the ball in for her fifth of the game.
