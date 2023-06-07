There’s no stopping Stopnicki when it comes to podium appearances

Dollard’s Hannah Stopnicki has added more hardware to her ever growing collection as she captured the Jr. Masters Water Ski Tournament in Pine Mountain, Georgia over the American Memorial Day weekend. That victory makes it a hat trick of first place finishes for the
talented trickster.
The West Island College student adds the Jr. Masters to the 2022 U17 Women’s Pan Am Trick Title in November 2022 and the 2022 U17 World Trick Title in January. She balances her training and her studies to excel at both disciplines. That takes coordination and teamwork as she does courses remotely when training in Florida or competing somewhere around the globe. “They’ve been really, really helpful,” she said. “My administrators, my teachers, everybody has been so supportive in me being able to be at the top of my education and the best in my sport.”
The Jr. Masters features the best Junior water skiers from around the world. The Masters is considered one of the most prestigious watersports events throughout the world. The competition is held on Robin Lake in Callaway Gardens, which was built specifically for the Masters competition.
The 16 year-old had a superb semi-final round amassing 6,510 points, paving the way to the finals as the top seed. The advantage to being the top seed meant that Stopnicki would be the final competitor to hit the water. That allowed her the luxury to see how her opponents fared and what she would need to do I her run to get the necessary points to win.
It was mission accomplished as she scored 5,960 points to claim the title of 2023 Jr. Masters Trick Champion. Team USA’s Alexia Abelson finished second with 5,620 points and Stopnicki’s teammate Megan Pelkey claimed the third spot on the podium with 4,970 points.
Next up for Stopnicki will be the 2023 IWWF World Under 21 Waterski Championships in Bocalaguna, Chapala, Jalisco Mexico from June12-17.
