There’s life after hockey

Kirkland’s Louis Leblanc knows and has shown that there is life after hockey. “I finished my degree, I’m now living in Boston and I have a good job,” Louis Leblanc said from his home in Boston. All those things have been accomplished since he retired from the game in 2015-16. Leblanc is presently working as a senior consultant for management consulting firm Oliver Wyman.
The former first round pick, 18th overall, by Montreal in the 2009 draft still has conversations about that day. “It comes up at least once a month,” Leblanc said. “Every draft I get flashbacks and memories of how special that day was.” Leblanc spent three seasons with the Canadiens, mainly playing for their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate the Hamilton Bulldogs. His NHL career was only 50 games. In 2014 Leblanc was traded to the Anaheim Ducks and assigned him to AHL’s Norfolk Admirals. In 2015, Leblanc moved to Europe in his final season as a professional hockey player. Leblanc signed as a free agent to a one-year contract with the New York Islanders but failed to make the roster. When he was assigned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, the team agreed to release him from his contract. That sent Leblanc to Europe where he first joined HC Slovan Bratislava of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), played seven games and was released. Leblanc moved on to Zilina HK-SKP of the Slovak League for a four game stint then after appearing in four games for Lausanne HC of the Swiss National League A, he hung up the blades.
That sent Leblanc back to the Harvard campus where he would finally complete his degree. It was during that time where he did get back into the game as an assistant coach with the Crimson. It was that taste of being involved that has Leblanc looking at returning to the game in some capacity in the future. “Maybe one day I’ll return to the hockey world or the sports world.” Leblanc said. “For now I’m just focusing on building different tools and different skill sets in the business world that will be important for my future.”
While his hockey career did not pan out as expected, Leblanc feels he owes everything to hockey. “Hockey has given me everything,” he said. “My education, all the people I know. I’ve travelled the world and met incredible people, made connections. Everything I do on a daily basis is because of hockey at the end of the day.”
