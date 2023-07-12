The Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA is the proud home of JCC Maccabi Montreal and a delegation of 60 athletes plus two youth Star Reporters will take part in the games in Israel and Florida this summer.

The athletes range in age from 12 to 17 and will compete in sports like hockey, basketball, soccer, flag football, and swimming

The JCC Maccabi Games bring together over 3000 youths from across the USA, Canada, Mexico, Israel, and the UK. The experience is more than competing in sports as there are social events and every athlete also gets to give back to the host communities. “I’s a high level athletic competition for only Jewish athletes and it’s an opportunity for them to represent their city,” Ian Hermelin, Delegation Director said. “But it’s not just about sports. They also do community service while they’re there and take part in cultural and social events.”

The Israel games are presently underway and will run through July 25. July 5 -25, and the Florida games will take place from August 6-12.

Leora Lohner is at the Israel games where she is a member of the Montreal flag football squad. This is her first time taking part in the JCC Maccabi Games. I’m really excited,” Leora Lohner said. “It’s a rare opportunity to get to visit Israel and take part in the games. I’m just really excited to go to Israel not to just visit the country or do all the classic Israeli things but to compete in sports, enjoy all the community experiences and give back.”

Lohner has just graduated from Herzliah where she was captain this year and quarterbacked her flag team the previous season. “I don’t know where I’ll play (in Israel),” Lohner said. “Wherever they need me I’ll fill that spot.”

The Dawson bound Lohner is also looking forward to giving back to the local communities. “We will be going to orchards,” she said. “What we harvest will go to less fortunate families and we are also donating t-shirts to the community too.”

Shmouel Banon, presently in Israel participating in the Diller Teen Fellows Montreal, also organized through Sylvain Adams YM-YWHA. It is a leadership program that encourages youths to assume a more active role in their community.” I look forward to using those skills in the upcoming Maccabi games,” Shmouel Banon said. “I will be one of the older participants and a returning player.”

Banon was a member of the Bronze medal winning team in San Diego in 2022. At those games he was part of a combined squad with players from Montreal, Chicago, Houston and Springfield. “Winning the bronze medal in the San Diego Maccabi Games was surreal,” Banon said. “None of the players knew each other seeing as how we had never played together as a team we were the underdogs. Winning proved to us that anything is possible if we play as a team rather than individually. That is the most important takeaway message for me. I know I will cherish those incredible memories forever.”

The 16 year-old Banon will be in Fort Lauderdale for his second games experience as part of Team Montreal where the Cote St. Luc Minor Hockey player since the age of four will have the association’s president Matthew Cutler as his coach at the games. “I feel fortunate to be able to attend the Maccabi games for two years consecutively,” he said. “I am incredibly thankful to Ian Hermelin, the delegation head for Maccabi Montreal Sylvain Adams YM-YWHA, for pushing for a hockey delegation in the Maccabi games and giving me the fantastic opportunity to play hockey and represent Montreal both in San Diego last year and again in Fort Lauderdale this year. Having Matthew Cutler be my coach for the games hopefully, that is the edge we need to get on the podium again.”

Banon knows the importance of the games is not merely from a sporting aspect, “As much as I love hockey and playing the sport, the JCC Maccabi games is more than just a sports competition,” the Ecole Maimonide student said. “It is meeting Jewish youth worldwide, participating in community volunteering, and allowing for personal growth. But more importantly, these are the experiences I will use as building blocks on my return to Montreal to be more involved in our local community.”