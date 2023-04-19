Montreal’s Ivy Buzinhani Brustello established a new International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) standard on her way to a three gold medal haul at the 2023 IWF World Youth Championships in Durres, Albania. The 12 year-old Buzinhani Brustello became the youngest-ever world champion in the history of the IWF, sweeping the three gold medals at stake in the women’s 40kg category. In the snatch, she lifted 53kg, in the clean & jerk she raised 67kg. The third gold was awarded for her overall total of 120kg lifted getting a third total victory of 120kg.
Talk about besting a longstanding record, she became the first youth lifter under the age of 13 from some 34,000 lifters registered in the OlyFanatics database dating back to 1898. “It was a great experience,” Ivy Buzinhani Brustello said. “It was a really big surprise for me that I won three gold medals. I had never done that weight before in competition so it was already a big accomplishment.”
Buzinhani Brustello originally trained in gymnastics but at the age of seven made the move to weightlifting. “I had stared weight training to help with my gymnastics,” Buzinhani Brustello. “When I started to lift weights that were in the competitive level I knew I couldn’t do both and chose to follow competitive weightlifting.”
The LCC student’s passion for her sport has also attracted the attention and support of her classmates. “When I told them I was in weighlifting, they were confused like “what’s that?” they’d ask,” Buzinhani Brustello said. “But they found it cool that I was getting to compete in world championships. I’ve always done presentations at school when I get the chance too and they (classmates) have really supported me.”
The dedicated athlete puts in five training sessions per week at Beyond Lifting, which is run by her coach Abigail Guerrero and her husband Ciro Ibanez, who was an international lifter for Cuba and a coach in France and Spain before moving to Canada. Her training has paid off as Buzinhani Brustello saw her personal best total of 86kg rise to 112 kg over the course of a dozen competitions in Canada and the United States last year. Still ahead are the USA Youth Championships and the Junior Canadian Championships that keeps her working to improve. “I think I need to improve my technique,” she said. “My elbow has been a bit sore lately so I need to work on technique. The other thing is I always struggle with my weight so I need to put on more weight so I can continue to evolve.”
Olympic and Commonwealth Games champion in the women’s 64 kg division Maude Charron is her role model as Buzinhani Brustello ultimate goal is to be an Olympian. Fueling that fire is her love of weightlifting. “I think it’s the thrill of lifting that bar and weight,” she said. “To get to travel places to compete and meet other athletes is a really good experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.