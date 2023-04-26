Since 1963 The Suburban has been showcasing amateur sports in the communities that the publication serves. The sports section has grown and evolved along with the paper over the years and as always featured committed writers with a passion for putting the spotlight on local athletes.

Len Goldfarb was one of the first chroniclers of sports for The Suburban and laid the groundwork for those who followed. From the late Larry Fredericks’ Sports Final to Anthony Wilson-Smith’s Sports Silhouette the word got out on who was doing what and how the teams of the West End were faring.

My tenure with the Suburban began in 1975 when Wilson-Smith who went on to become the editor of McLean’s, author and a political analyst, left for the competition the monitor. When Wilson-Smith was asked to recommend a replacement my name was put forward.

What’s the Score was my contribution to the cause, keeping tabs on the world of minor sports. I joined the paper at a time when growth was on the agenda just as the NHL’s Original Six benefited from expansion so did The Suburban as the City Edition welcomed the West Island Edition. The Suburban’s Original Six of Cote St. Luc, Montreal West, Hampstead, NDG, Westmount and the Town of Mount Royal were joined by Pointe Claire, Beaconsfield, Dollard, Dorval and Pierrefonds as the paper doubled its areas of minor sports coverage.

What’s the Score gave way to Judgment Calls as well as more games coverage and profiles of up-and-coming athletes. From time to time there would also be articles concerning our professional teams as they would be out and about in the community. As time progressed so did the reach of our sports section. Athletes and teams from the tip of the island at the Eastern end of Montreal to the tip of the Western end of the island and beyond island and up into Laval people were interested in having their teams, their athletes and their events featured in the sports pages of The Suburban.

Over its run The Suburban sports pages have covered a myriad of team and individual sports. There have been many profiles of inspirational athletes who have gone on to enjoy success from the local pitches, diamonds and arenas to the national and international stages right up to the Olympics and the professional ranks.

One of the earliest profiles I did was of a pee wee aged player who was tapped to go on to become an icon in the NHL by the name of Mario Lemieux when he was playing for the Ville Emard Hurricanes.

There have been profiles of several former and current National Hockey League players such as Sergio Momesso, PJ stock and Gord Donnelly. They were all in the pages of The Suburban as young athletes and as professionals. On a generational note the sons of Donnelly and Momesso have also found their way into the sports pages of the Suburban. Other NHL players of have included Vincent Lecavalier, Martin Brodeur, Roberto Luongo, Alex Killorn, Marco Scandella, Marc Edouard Vlasic, Jason Demers and most recently Dollard’s Devon Levi who he made his NHL debut with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night March 31st against the New York Rangers.

Former Toronto Blue Jay Russell Martin was featured when he was learning how to be a catcher with the NDG Lynx. Numerous football players who went on to play in the Canadian Football League or the National Football League such as Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff.

From the world of basketball you have a world champion with the Chicago Bulls Bill Wennington out of Beaconsfield, NDG’s Khem Birch And of course the current general manager of the Montreal Alliance and another NBA champion, twice with the Miami Heat, Joel Anthony.

The growth of soccer has been an important part of the suburban’s sports coverage. Readers had the opportunity to follow Rhian Wilkinson from the local pitches to her first as a national team member of Molson stadium in 2003 onto becoming a bronze medal Olympian at the London Games.

There have been numerous other Olympians over the years in the sports section winter and summer athletes who made a nation proud through their efforts whether they meddled or not. The hardest to report on though was the tragic death of swimmer Victor Davis, who on November 13th was struck down by a car in Saint and Bellevue in 1989.Carolyn Waldo the Vilagos twins Penny and Vicki and the heroine of the Vancouver game Joanie Rochette are among the many who have had their successes featured in the Suburban.

The rise of successful Quebec tennis players Genie Bouchard, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Annie Fernandez was covered by The Suburban from their home courts to the world stage.

This newspaper has been there to record local sports history. Two examples are when the NDG Lynx became the first West End Squad to make it to the senior Division World Series in Bangor, Maine the Suburban was there when the Saint Leonard Junior Cougars traveled West for the Canadian championships the Suburban gave it front page coverage.

The Suburban has also covered major events such as the Montreal Grand Prix and the Rogers Tennis Championships at the Jarry Tennis Stadium.The Suburban was even at Super Bowl XLVII in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. World Cup qualifiers, world junior hockey tournament championships, women’s world hockey championships and the men’s World Hockey Championships, The Suburban has been there. Major golf events including the men’s and women’s Canadian Opens and the President’s Cup have been featured on the sports pages of the paper. When The Presidents Cup return in 2025 The Suburban will be providing coverage once again.

The sports department has also benefited from associations and partnerships such as the ones with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League and the Greater Montreal Athletic Association as it allows The Suburban to shine a light on high school sports. Through La Fondation Aléo, formerly the Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence, The Suburban has profiled student athletes who serve as examples to their younger peers on the value of education and athletics and what it takes to be successful at both.

The past several years thanks to our website www.the suburban.com more sports has become available for our readers enjoyment. The Suburban On Air has also added the element of video where many interesting interviews have been done and will continue to be added in the future. Through our Facebook page stories are shared and many have traveled the globe being read by proud family members and friends.

Moving forward, the sports department will continue to be there at the fields, in the gyms and at the arenas to provide top notch coverage of the sports and athletes that matter to our readers.