The sharpest double-edged sword in pro-sports

It is a blessing and a curse, a dream and a nightmare and the sharpest double-edged sword in professional sports, when it comes to being a French Canadian player on the Montreal Canadians. Whether arriving by draft, trade or free-agency, the pressure put on those players is immense. “Nothing could really prepare you for something like that,” former Hab Louis Leblanc said from his home in Boston. “Especially coming from Montreal, being drafted by Montreal and having a Francophone name. It was a unique situation and I don’t think many players have had the opportunity to live what I lived in terms of that. You could probably count a handful.”
Leblanc can put some perspective on that, having lived in the fishbowl from his days in junior hockey with the Montreal Juniors to his time as a Canadien. Leblanc was selected 18th overall in the first round of the 2009 entry draft, hosted by the Canadiens at the Bell Centre as part of the Centennial celebrations. That made Leblanc the highest drafted Quebec born player by Montreal since Guy Lafleur was selected first overall in the 1971 draft. “It was a dream come true for sure,” Leblanc said. “Was I expecting it? No, Honestly I thought I would go13th or 15th to Buffalo or Anaheim. I had meetings with those teams and they both said if I was available they’d take me. I had one meeting with Montreal and it wasn’t “oh my God we’re going to draft you if you’re available” I had no inclination they wanted to draft me. It was a nice surprise, I was very proud.”
Following the draft, the former Lac St. Louis Lion started to feel the changes to his life. “The day after my draft I go from being a nobody to everybody knowing your name, knowing what you look like and having an opinion of what you should or should not do,” he said. “It’s overwhelming. At the time I was 18 and my parents were there to support me, but my parents never played hockey, never really played sports. This was really new for everyone.”
While drafted by the Val d’Or Foreurs in 2007 Leblanc opted to play for the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League then moved on to the Harvard Crimson with a scholarship in hand. After one year at Harvard, the forward returned home to play for the Montreal Juniors of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. “I was lucky in some sense that I played junior in Montreal and I had already been drafted,” he said. “I got a taste of it (pressure) a little bit, after every practice at the Verdun Auditorium I’d have one or two media folks with questions for me. Just because I was Louis Leblanc, a first-round draft pick of the Montreal Canadiens. The when you make it to the next level playing in the NHL at the Bell Centre or Brossard, you have a hundred people there every day. Win or lose, they’re coming to you for answers.”
It is hard to believe that Leblanc was with Montreal for only 50 games but like other Quebec born players on the roster was sought out by the media and subjected to comments by the fans. “Mathieu Darche, David Desharnais and when they’d play up (with Montreal) Fred St. Denis and Gabriel Dumont all faced it,” he said. “There was Guillaume Latendresse, Maxim Lapierre, José Théodore and Pierre Dagenais. They were from the area and I’m sure it wasn’t easy at times. It wasn’t easy for Russian players or Anglophone players. But if you’re French Canadian it’s magnified I don’t know how many times just because people know who you are and have higher expectations because you’re from the province and they want you to do well. I don’t know if it’s bad, it’s just the way it is.”
Despite his short tenure in the NHL, the 30 year-old Leblanc is philosophical about his hockey career. “Too bad I didn’t play more games, too bad I didn’t have a longer career,” he said. “I’m happy with what I accomplished, I was happy to have worn the jersey.”
