The Laval Rocket know the value of teamwork to be successful and along with their parent club, the Canadiens, evenko and L’Équipe Spectra the Rise Together fundraising initiative has passed the $108,000 level. The monies raised will go towards Centraide of Montreal’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund and help deliver more than 4,400 meals to CHSLD frontline workers. This is a great accomplishment as the group’s efforts arrived at the current total over a mere four week period. Over the initial two rounds of auctions and sweepstake draws, $108,420, this translates into 3,310 meals being delivered to frontline healthcare workers in CHSLDs across the greater Montreal area. The work is not done as over the course of the next two weeks another 1,090 meals will be delivered.
The second round’s top prizes that were snapped up were dinner in the Habs’ dressing room with Geoff Molson and Guy Lafleur for a winner and five guests, a Canadiens-themed wedding at the Bell Centre, and a private skating session with Max Domi. “We are privileged to be able to do our part to raise funds and feed frontline workers during this pandemic,” said France Margaret Bélanger, Chief Commercial Officer, Group CH (Montreal Canadiens, Laval Rocket, evenko and L’Équipe Spectra). “We wish to thank all our fans, partners and players for their amazing support so far. It’s very encouraging to see us all come together for this important cause.I’m also grateful for our employees who were quick to volunteer to help with the preparation and the delivery of these meals to the frontline healthcare workers in CHSLDs around greater Montreal”. More information about Centraide of Greater Montreal’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund can be found at centraidemtl.org/en/covid-19/emergency-fund.
