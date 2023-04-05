The Rocket pocket a trio of road wins

The Laval Rocket had an exceptional week on the road as they banked three victories in their battle to advance to the postseason. Laval dropped the Manitoba Moose, the Rockford IceHogs, and the Milwaukee Admirals to give them a four-game win streak. The Rocket now return to Place Bell Friday night for an important matchup against the Cleveland Monsters, a club they have been jockeying back and forth with to own the final spot in the North Division for The Calder Cup playoffs.
Laval doubled up on the Moose in their win to start the week taking a 6-3 decision. Joël Teasdale had a pair of goals in the win as he opened the scoring with the lone goal of the first period and put the Rocket up 5-2 in the third. With the score tied 1-1 in the second Emil Heineman potted a pair to put the visitors ahead 3-1. The Moose made it a one goal game at 3-2 but Pierrick Dubé’s powerplay tally sent Laval into the third with a 4-2 advantage. Teasdale made it 5-2 only to see the Moose reply 27 seconds following that goal cutting the Rocket’s lead to two goals. Jan Mysak sealed the deal with an empty net goal.
The Rocket then moved on to Rockford for their second meeting of the season with both teams fighting for playoff positions. In their first match Rockford took that contest at Place Bell in a shootout. This time around the Rocket shut down the ice hogs for a 3-0 win. Okay the game remains scoreless through 37:42 minutes of play until Heineman broke the ice with what would be the game winning goal. Mitchell Stephens potted a pair in the third including an empty net powerplay marker to close out the scoring. Cayden Primeau made 26 saves for his second shutout of the season.
On Saturday in Milwaukee Laval battled back to take a 6-4 decision over the Admirals. Pierrick Dubé contributed a pair of goals and an assist in the Laval Victory. A four goal third period effort by the Rocket secured the win over Milwaukee. Gabriel Bourque and Heineman scored on Rocket advantage plays, Anthony Richard struck for a shorthanded tally and Olivier Galipeau hit for an empty net goal. Primeau picked-up his second win in as many games.
After Friday night’s game at Place Bell against Cleveland Laval takes a quick trip to Syracuse to face the Crunch then Monday evening it’s back to Place Bell where the will face the Wilkes-Barry/ Scranton Penguins at 7pm.
