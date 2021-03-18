The Rocket Hockey Tour good to go as a virtual experience for minor hockey coaches

There were some concerns that the fourth edition of The Rocket Hockey Tour would not happen this season because of the COVID-19 situation but thinking outside the box will allow the event to be held as an online experience. Through the collaboration of the Laval Rocket and Metro mon épicier, the Rocket Hockey Tour will be able to take place. “Since the team’s inaugural season in Laval, the Rocket have been proud to support the next generation of hockey players and encourage the young kids in their athletic development,” Sébastien Vaillant, Rocket Director, Marketing and Events said. “While this year comes with its fair share of challenges, we are excited to continue to work with our local minor hockey associations by offering them a completely reinvented program. Coaches at the minor hockey league level play a crucial role in the development of young players on and off the ice. Our own coaches are eager to meet them.”
The first three editions the Rocket Hockey Tour allowed young players to benefit from the expertise of players on the team such as Alex Belzile, Cale Fleury, Jake Evans and Cayden Primeau. This year, the coaches will benefit directly from the program by taking part in virtual conferences with the Rocket coaching staff. The fact that the event is being held online will also expand the possibility for minor hockey coaches across the province to participate.
A quartet of conferences will provide a one of a kind opportunity for minor hockey coaches to learn about the Rocket coaching staff’s philosophy, their daily tasks, and other topics related to their role as coaches of a professional team. Several drills specific to each position will also be presented during the sessions. The Rocket’s arena host Olivier Duclos will act as a moderator for each webinar, which will last approximately 45 to 60 minutes in length. Metro mon épicier will have many surprises in store for participants of this very special event.
This initiative aims to strengthen the team’s relationship with minor hockey associations in the province. Minor hockey coaches from across Quebec can visit the Rocket’s website at rocketlaval.com/en/rockethockey-tour (Community tab) for the complete schedule and to register for the first session taking place on March 29 at 6 p.m. with head coach Joël Bouchard. The link to join the conference will be sent 24 hours prior to the start of the event. In addition, all four sessions will be recorded and shared on the team’s website so that many others can watch and learn from them, as well.
