At the Million Dollar Gala for Expos Fest that million dollar mark was bettered by another $200,000. That means over the course of seven years, which included two pandemic hampered years $1.2 million was raised for the Kat D DIPG Foundation of the Montreal Children’s Hospital by Perry (Gee) Giannias and his family and faithful volunteers. The fund was created in memory of his late niece Katherine Demes, who passed away from DIGP, a form of children’s cancer that has no cure, only a death sentence.
Baseball is a statistics driven sport to put the monies raised into perspective of their hard work, the overall total translates into an average of close to $171,500 per year. “This is the culmination of a lot of work,” Perry Gee said. “Not only for this Gala but over the last seven years we’re really excited. It’s thanks not just to our volunteers, it’s our sponsors, it’s everybody because it takes a village as I always say. Thank God people keep coming out and supporting us and our Expo players also who keep coming back, they always answer our call.”
Prior to the evening’s entertainment and meal there were two fan sessions with the guests of honour. Hall of Fame member Vladimir Guerrero Sr. headlined the first sitting and was joined by former Expos Mike Lansing, Darrin Fletcher, Ellis Valentine, Bill Gillickson and Bill Lee among other former players. Also taking part was former Hab and Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, who was more than pleased to take part not just because of the cause but as a fan of the Expos. “it’s great,” Chris Chelios said. “I was a big Expos fan when I was playing here they had some great teams and great players. It’s great to be back people have always been good to me even when I got traded they were awesome. That’s why I’ve been looking forward to today and tonight to get the hang with the fans. We learned that from the start from guys like Larry Robinson and Bob Gainey when we visit the children’s hospital with the Canadiens. That was pretty much the first charity work I did. You learn we’re in a position to make people feel better and to help to raise money to cure these illnesses that they have.”
Andre Dawson was the main draw of the second group of players as the Hall of Fame Hawk was the first stop for the Expos’ faithful in attendance. A close second for the longest line was the son and father duo of Moises and Felipe Alou. Original Expos Ron Brand and two time no hit pitcher Bill Stoneman were also taking part with this marking Brand’s first time back in Montreal since an oldtimers’ game in the early 1980’s. “I’m amazed to see the excitement of the fans,” Ron Brand said. “To be part of this is very special to me, especially with the cause of researching children’s cancer. I’m looking forward to this evening and spending more time with the fans.”
The Road to a Million might have concluded but announced at the gala that evening is something that will take the road to a new horizon. The Montreal Children’s Hospital will be opening in October, a facility to accommodate families to stay in while their children are going through treatments. “They (the Montreal Children’s Hospital) when we were getting ready to wind things down,” Gee said. “We were so excited when they told us about the plan to have the Kat D Pavilion. “
With that honour has come a commitment from Perry Gee and the family to set their sights on a two million dollar goal over the next 10 years, “It’s a big commitment,” he said. “The road is never ending but we’re excited about it. I think we can get to that goal sooner than 10 years, after all I’m not getting any younger.”
To Expo fans delight that commitment means more galas, more special events and more goodies to add to their collections all in support of the Kat D Foundation.
