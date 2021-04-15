Pandemic or not, the Laval Rocket have found ways to keep participating in the community. That can be illustrated as the very popular Read for fun with the Rocket program, which is presently underway, was able to carry on for its third edition. This program aims to encourage reading among young students from elementary schools of the Laval and North Shore region.
Alex Belzile and Joël Teasdale had the chance to launch this year’s edition as they took part in the first conference of the season for students from Eurêka Elementary School in Laval on Wednesday, April 7. Joining Belzile and Teasdale in the project are Rafaël Harvey-Pinard in visits to francophone schools while Cale Fleury, Jake Lucchini and Ryan Poehling will interact with students from Anglophone schools.
The project not only promotes the benefits of reading, but also addresss various themes, including the importance of playing sports, by reaching out to these young people through videoconferences and virtual activities during their school period.
Six primary schools will benefit from the Club’s conferences. For a second year in a row, the Rocket is teaming up with Lis avec moi, a Laval non-profit organization, whose mission is similar to that of the program, which is to promote the pleasure of reading and literature among young people by promoting support as a privileged means of learning and sharing. In addition to contributing to communication between players and students, Lis avec moi facilitators animate the sessions and share their expertise on the subject in a fun way.
“We are very proud to continue this important mission with our community,” Sébastien Vaillant, Director, Marketing and Events for the Rocket said. “ Our players always answer the call when the time comes to encourage young people in both their athletic and educational development. They are excellent ambassadors for the cause as well as being good role models for the students. By promoting the pleasure of reading and physical activity, we want to have a positive impact on the development of young people in the Laval community while being a source of entertainment, which is also important in the current situation we’re in.”
Since 2019, several Rocket players such as Jake Evans, Cayden Primeau, Cale Fleury, Alex Belzile and Xavier Ouellet have had the chance to inspire some 2,000 students through 15 schools in the Laval region and the North Shore. Launched in 2018, this project is one of the pillars of the Rocket’s community relations since its creation, which is to promote reading and sport for all, while having fun.
