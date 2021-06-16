The Quebec Midget AAA League is in great hands with President Yanick Lévesque

Heading into his fourth year as the President of the Quebec Midget AAA Hockey League (QMAAAHL), Yanick Lévesque and his committee have successfully ridden the waves of COVID-19 and are looking forward to a complete season.
Lévesque became the 11th president of the league, when he succeeded the late Denis Baillairgé. A well-known host and producer with RDS, Lévesque has enjoyed a long time association with the QMAAAHL dating back to the 1990’s. That was with the Collège Charles-Lemoyne Riverains when they were located at the Colisée Cardin in Sorel as the Riverains du Richelieu. He has also served as the voice of thegames broadcast over TVGO.ca. “I was very proud and humble on being selected to be president of this important league,” Yanick Lévesque said. “I have always enjoyed my interactions with the league over the years. There are and have been so many great people working at making this the best experience for the players.”
One of the major accomplishments that Lévesque has had a hand in accomplishing is a renewal of cooperation with Hockey Quebec last year. The four year protocol will ensure the promotion and development of the elite players throughout the province. “This new agreement establishes a very solid foundation between the two entities,” Lévesque said. “This is excellent news that will ensure the best program and the best training for all young Quebec hockey players.”
It has been during the uncertain times of the pandemic that Lévesque has never been more proud of the organizations, the players and the parents. “Yes it’s been tough on everyone,” he said. “But the resilience and support by everyone concerned has seen us trough this period.”
With regions moving towards green zone status and vaccinations finding more and more arms, the consensus is that it will be a normal season for the league. “Our hopes are for a normal season,” he said. “We need that for the players and I am excited for them for that first puck drop of a new campaign.”
