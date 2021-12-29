The Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence played Santa to 40 Student-Athletes

The Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence brought the year to a close by playing Santa to 40 student-athletes who shared in the pool of $106,000. On Wednesday 26 recipients were recognized for academic excellence for having an average of 80 % or better. The other 14 were awarded academic and athletic support bursaries to aid them in both disciplines.
West Island soccer players Katerina Vassilounis of St. Lazare, Pierrefonds’ Christina Salama and Ile Perrot’s Loïc Cloutier picked-up cheques.
This is the first FAEQ scholarship for the 16 year-old Vassilounis who was awarded an academic excellence bursary of $ 1,500. She was chosen to attend a Canadian Under-17 team identification camp in Mexico this month and is a member of the Women’s EXCEL Program of Soccer Quebec. Vassilounis studied in Secondary V in the John Rennie High School sport etudes program where she maintained an academic average of 86% in Secondary IV. Her goals are to be selected for the Canadian U17 team and to obtain a scholarship from a US university and she dreams of playing as a professional in Europe. Vassilounis will study human sciences at CEGEP and plans to study criminology in university.
Salama picked-up her second FAEQ scholarship for Academic Excellence, earning $1,500. The 15 year-old is also a member of Women’s EXCEL Program of Soccer Quebec. She is in Secondary IV in the sport etudes program at École des Sources and maintained an academic average of 84% in Secondary III. Salama aims to play at the national level and become a professional player in Europe. She will continue her studies while playing soccer with her goal being to become a dentist.
The 17 year-old Cloutier is a first time FAEQ scholarship recipient and earned $1,500 for academic and athletic support. He is a Member of CF Montreal’s academy U23 squad and studies human sciences at John Abbott. Cloutier aspires to play for the Canadian U20 team and to play for CF Montreal in the MLS. When his playing days are done Cloutier would like to be a sports analyst or commentator. an.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.