The Quebec Cup regatta for adapted sailing competitors sets sail this weekend

This coming Saturday and Sunday July 29 and 30 the Association Québécoise de Voile Adaptée (AQVA) will host the Coupe du Québec Regatta out of the Pointe Claire Yacht Club (PCYC) on Cartier Ave. in the Pointe Claire Village. The regatta will run from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm both days.
The event will feature competitors from a variety of Canadian provinces and the United States. Two fleets (Silver and Gold) will compete in their respective categories on the waters of Lac St-Louis. The Gold fleet for experienced sailors, and the Silver fleet for those who are still learning the techniques and rules of racing. Spectators are encouraged to take to the shoreline, Alexandre-Bourgeau Park is the best spot, to view these talented athletes control their vessels.
The Martin-16 is the boat used for the Quebec Cup and is designed and manufactured in Canada. It allows people with physical or sensory disabilities to leave their wheelchairs or other mobility aids and go sailing. Even people with arm weaknesses or those who can’t use their arms at all can sail independently using motorized technology controlled through breathing straws.
The Quebec Cup of Adapted Sailing has been an official event since 2000 is organized by the AQVA in
collaboration with the PCYC and the City of Pointe-Claire. The PCYC has the necessary harness and lift system to aid the competitors in and out of their boat.
René Dallaire who is a quadriplegic discovered the sport in Vancouver in 1994. That led Dallaire to form the Association Québécoise de Voile Adaptée in 1997. He AQVA’s mission is to enable people with physical and/or sensory disabilities, even very severe ones, to improve their quality of life and their inclusion in the community through the practice of adapted sailing.
