The Pétroliers du Nord have secured the services of a pair of veteran players for the upcoming North American Hockey League (NAHL) season. Forwards Maxime Macenauer and François Bouchard will remain with the Pétroliers and are anxious to pick up where they left off in the 2019-2020 campaign. “It was important to lay the foundation for this new season by renewing the contracts of these two veterans,” Pétroliers coach Pierre Pelletier said. “Their contribution goes beyond their points. They are seasoned veterans who know how to guide our young players. Both arrived in excellent shape and are hungry. They can’t wait to play again in front of Laval fans. We know center position is crucial for a hockey team and we have the two best centers in the NAHL.”
Macenauer, a former Anaheim Duck, with extensive time in their farm system and time in the Swiss league had 47 points in 32 games for the Pétroliers in the 2019-2020 season for a 1.23 points per game average. He ranked fifth among NAHL scorers and was second on the team behind Sasha Pokulok. His point total could have been higher had Macenauernot been sidelined for five weeks due to an injury. In his tenure with the Pétroliers has made the 32 year-old Macenauer a fan favourite for his flashy play and finesse on the ice. Macenauer is also considered to be a leader in the dressing room among his teammates. The Laval born Macenauer found the break very long and was glad to be back on the ice with his confreres. “I’m so happy to be back in hockey after such a long absence,” Maxime Macenauer said. “We are all very excited and look forward to picking up where we left off in March 2020.”
Bouchard was just behind Macenauer in the point parade with 44 points that included 13 goals and gave him a 1.29 points per game average. The 33 year-old Bouchard was a second round pick by the Washington Capitals and logged 261 games in the American Hockey League (AHL). Bouchard’s touch around the net gives the Pétroliers scoring chances in enemy territory.
Bouchard was able to keep in shape this summer by playing DEK hockey, but was pleased to jump back on the ice of the Colisée Laval two weeks ago. “I couldn’t wait to meet the guys again,” François Bouchard said. “ We have such a good core of players. I loved the atmosphere of Les Pétroliers in my first season, but we all have a sense of unfinished business. We had had a great year and it didn’t end the way we wanted. We still believe in ourselves and we want to finish what we started.”
Bouchard is confident that the team will be even better with some recent addition. “We have a good group of players that will be made better with some of the younger players who will push us,” Bouchard said. “There were some nice additions in Danick Paquette and Hubert Poulin which will strengthen our roster. Our fans will love the show we are going to offer this season in Laval. “
