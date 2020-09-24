It has been a rough restart to the Quebec Midget AAA Hockey League pre-season campaign. Last Friday night was to mark the start of a weekend with copious amounts of games to get the players set for the targeted mid-October start of the season. There was a bug in the ointment though and that bug was the corona-virus bug as it put over half of the teams on the sidelines with only seven squads allowed to take to the ice. While there have been only two confirmed players with COVID-19, both on the Jonquière Élites, teams in the QMAAAHL must follow school sports regulations. Any team where a student, it doesn’t have to be a player, was infected, the team had to remove themselves from competing for 14 days. Due to that fact, for example, the Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal were set to face the Saint Eustache Vikings at home on the ice of Fleury Arena but that two game set was cancelled. The Lac St. Louis Lions were also schedueled to play College Charles Lemoyne but were denied the opportunity to face the Riverains. The situation is in such flux that Laval-Montreal was on the schedule to play two in Gatineau tomorrow night, then the games were off the schedule on Monday and reappeared on Tuesday. Wednesday just as The Suburban was going to press, the situation changed once again. The Rousseau Royal will not take on the Intrepide tomorrow night with 6:30 and 8:00pm games at Complexe Branchaud-Brière – Branchaud as Gatineau must pull back for two weeks. This is due to two students testing positive at Polyvalente Nicolas-Gatineau. The Lac St. Louis Lions who have had some spirited intra-squad games will finally return to competition Sunday afternoon in Lachenaie as they face the Collège Esther-BlondinPhénix for two games.
The on again-off again-on again pre-season of Midget AAA
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
