This special issue celebrates Canada’s Olympians. More than that, it celebrates sports. They have a special place in the hearts of Canadians. But this year’s Olympics have another lesson to teach us.
Sports cannot be disconnected from the storm and turmoil of public events. And they should not be. Parents spend much of their time and treasure bringing along their talented young people in competitive athletics. Not just to entertain. Not just to win. But - as most parents will tell you - to build character.
Sport must embody the broader strivings and higher yearnings of the human endeavour, the best part of us that believes in co-operation as much as competition. The part of us that values compassion more than contempt. Sport does not take place in a vacuum. It is part of our everyday fabric. It is informed by events around us. The price of something is meaningless if we don’t know its value as well.
This year’s Olympics is another object lesson in value. The intersection of sports and tyranny has been debated since the Berlin Games of 1936. The diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games by the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia to protest China’s human rights abuses is important and has meaning. Of course it will not eliminate the human rights violations committed by China every day. But it gets people talking about the issue and puts it on the front burner. More importantly, it gets young people who are so into sports talking about it.
Human rights groups have called for a total boycott of the Beijing Games citing Chinese human rights abuses and particularly the genocide against its Uyghur minority. They also point to Beijing’s suppression of democratic protests in Hong Kong and a sweeping crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous territory.
This isn’t the first time that a boycott of the Olympics has been used to protest - however symbolically - grievous political policies. The most famous boycott was that of the Moscow Games in 1980 when some 66 countries followed the United States and pulled out completely to protest the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan. This boycott is certainly not that, but at least it is something. Maybe it should have gone further.
But it has gone far enough to irritate the Chinese - who petulantly called it a “farce” - and to become front page news. That has people talking and young people thinking. And that is a very good thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.