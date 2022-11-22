The Northern Classic brings NCAA Division I basketball to Place Bell this weekend

If the Boston Celtics-Toronto Raptors pre-season battle has left fans thirsting for more quality basketball action then Place Bell in Laval is the place to be this weekend as evenko presents the Northern Classic featuring six quality Division I squads for the first time in Quebec. The Classic runs for three days from Friday, November 25 through Sunday, November 27.

Taking part in the Northern Classic will be the University of North Carolina (Greensboro) Spartans, Hofstra Pride, Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, Quinnipiac University Bobcats, Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders and the Montana State Bobcats. Hofstra, Stephen F. Austin, and Montana State all recently qualified for the NCAA March Madness tournament. Fans are in for a treat as these six squads all are deep in talent on the hardwood.

This is no mere exhibition series as the NCAA has sanctioned the games meaning the wins and losses count towards qualifying for postseason play. That will bring out a high level of competitiveness from the programs taking part in the Northern Classic.

The Northern Classic marks yet another milestone in Quebec’s commitment to basketball growth. Quebec is quietly becoming a hotbed of NBA talent with Montreal talents Khem Birch, Luguentz Dort, Chris Duarte, Chris Boucher and 2022 lottery pick Bennedict Mathurin all in featured roles within the league.

Montreal also just finished its inaugural season in the CEBL with the Montreal Alliance, who are currently managed by Montreal native and two-time NBA Champion with the Miami Heat, Joel Anthony.

Other notable Quebec talent in prominent basketball roles and beyond are Hofstra’s own Tenicha Gittens (current head coach of Concordia University Womens’ bball) and former Canada Basketball superstar Lizanne Murphy (assistant coach at Dawson College). Maurice Joseph (assistant coach at Butler in Indiana) played at Vermont University and another Quebecer, Laurent Rivard, previously played at Harvard. Quebec continues to show strong representation in the NCAA at Oregon (Quincy Guerrier & Keeshawn Barthelemy), Northeastern (Jahmyl Telfort) and Seton Hall (Tyrese Samuel).

Nick Farkas, Senior Vice President, Booking, Concerts and Events, evenko had this to say about Quebec’s basketball boom: “Growing up as a basketball fanatic in a hockey- obsessed province, I am incredibly excited to see NCAA basketball games happening in Quebec. We have some of the most knowledgeable and engaged fans in the country, and to be able to present an opportunity for them to see top level college basketball talent, is something we are very proud of. Every year we see demand for basketball grow, and it’s great to see Quebec continuously producing elite college NBA-level talent. I think this is only the beginning as we see Quebecers consistently making this next step.”

Ticket Information & Schedule: P Reserved seats and General Admission sections are available. A general admission ticket is a great value as it gives fans a full day of NCAA basketball excitement as three games are featured each day. For more information or to buy tickets go to www.evenko.ca

