Eric Rayment owner,VP of hockey operations and GM of the Montreal Est Rangers of the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League (QJAAAHL) is also involved in different minor programs in the civic and scholastic level as well. Over a 30 plus year career in amateur hockey that started when he was a student at Concordia University, Rayment has worked with organizations in the Hockey Montreal and Lac St. Louis regions and on the scholastic side with Bialik High School. Wearing those different hats, Rayment has been witness to the non-season that has been since March of 2020 from the youngest levels to the elite junior age group.
“It’s been tough,” Eric Rayment said. “I get a lot of calls and emails from parents. They’re hurting; it’s tough on the kids. They just want to play, they want to have fun, and they want to get out with their buddies. Training in the backyard or outdoor ice has helped but it’s been a tough, lost season.”
While the start of the pandemic merely cancelled the balance of play last year, this past 2020-2021 season has offered little, if any opportunity to take to the ice for the programs that populate the province. The QJAAAHL is a league that offers talented players leaving the midget AAA and espoir categories the opportunity to continue playing while pursuing their education and hockey futures.
The owners of the franchises, like Rayment have remained committed even though there has been financial losses to absorb. The owners remain committed to the players and a return to play for next season. “We’ve talked to our commissioner (Kevin Figsby) and the reality is it’s (a season) is not going to happen this year, so what’s the plan for next year,” Rayment said. “We have to have a plan and be hopeful that come August we’ll open training camp and get ready to start the season.”
At this juncture, the best they can hope for is possibly getting their players on the ice for some training and a look at what the roster might look like for 2021-2022. Teams like Montreal Est and the West Island Shamrocks are currently in red zones and can’t really get any training in. “We’re still in a red zone and we can’t organize to get back to the arena with our players,” he said. “We’re mid-March and realistically I don’t see us playing this year. We’re hopeful to be able to get the players back on the ice for training in April and May. I feel for the 20 year-olds in their final season of junior. Maybe they hope to move on to university hockey in the U.S. or here in USports but they can’t really be recruited because we haven’t played. My heart goes out to them.”
When it comes to the civic leagues and scholastic teams, Rayment notes the importance of getting the hockey part of their lives back on track. “You hope and hope and hope to be back in September stronger than ever,” he said. “We have to keep a positive outlook for next year. We’re using the time to organize and plan things. See where we can tweak the programs and make them better for all levels.”
