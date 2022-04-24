The loss of two hockey legends cuts deep

It was a double punch to the gut for hockey fans everywhere within a seven day span as first Mike Bossy died on April 17 at the age of 65 and then “The Flower”. Guy Lafleur passed away on April 22 at the age of 70. Both hockey legends succumbing to cancer after a fierce battle left the hockey world mourning their departures. "Sad to see him go," Darryl Sutter said during a post game Flames press conference. "Seventy years old. Losing Mike [Bossy] and Clark Gillies, those are guys in my age group. Kind of take a look at mortality a little bit.”
The two Hockey Hall of Fame members were prodigies in their amateur days. Lafleur showcasing his skills at the age of 10, playing up at the pee wee level at the world famous Quebec Pee Wee International Hockey Tournament. It was there that the Thurso native who idolized Jean Beliveau, he always wore the number four, got to meet Beliveau following a three goal performance. Beliveau was photographed placing a cap on the young Lafleur, symbolizing the hat trick the future Hab had recorded. The Demon Blond went on to be one of the most prolific scorers in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Quebec Remparts after moving over from the Quebec Jr. Aces. In the Q’s 1971 season Lafleur led the team to the Memorial Cup championship while establishing a then record of 130 goals.
In Montreal born Bossy’s case, he was playing as a 15 year old in the Metropolitan Montreal Junior B Hockey League for the Laval Satellites showing his deft scoring touch around the net. While still only 15, Bossy moved on to the Laval Nationals of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League where his top season came in 1974-75 when he had 84 goals, 65 assists for 149 points in 66 games.
As professionals in the National Hockey League, Bossy became the all-time leader in goals per game average in regular season play and the only player to record nine consecutive seasons of 50 or more goals. Lafleur was the most electrifying player of his generation and became the first to score 50 or more goals in six consecutive campaigns.
Lafleur led Montreal to five Stanley Cups while earning three Art Ross Trophies, three Lester B Pearson Trophies, two Hart Memorial Trophies and a Conn Smythe Trophy in his 14 year tenure with the Canadiens.
Bossy spent his entire NHL career with the Islanders, a career that was shortened by chronic back problems he had been inflicted with from the net front beatings he had taken dating back to his amateur days. In that 10 year span, 1977-1987, Bossy helped the Isles to four consecutive Stanley Cups. Personal awards for Bossy saw him take the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year in 1987, a Conn Smythe Trophy and three Lady Byng Trophies.
"We lost two hockey legends this week," Wayne Gretzky said of Lafleur and Bossy in a statement. "It was an honour to play with both. My thoughts and prayers are with their families."
