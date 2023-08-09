Kevin Raphael and friends outdid themselves once again as the eighth edition of the KR 8 Classic rasied $60,000 to go to Leucan. More than 100 hockey players and celebrities came together at the Center Excellence Sports Rousseau in Boisbriand before the largest crowd in the history of the fundraiser as 1,400 spectators were on hand. “It’s pretty amazing to see over 100 athletes and personalities involved in what is now hockey’s biggest event of the summer,” Kevin Raphael said. “I will always remember the first edition with 162 people in the stands in Anjou. Today, thanks to the endless efforts of volunteers and people who participate, we are at the stage where players contact us to participate.”
It was an impressive roster of talent on the ice and behind the bench including Anthony Duclair captaining Team Duclair and Georges Laraque at the head of Team Laraque. Other notables taking part included Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, Samuel Montembeault, Anthony Richard and Jean-Sébastien Dea. Bench bosses included Lachine’s Peter Smith, Kim St-Pierre and Michel Bergeron.
Leading off the day was the SportlightWomen’s Hockey match with Team Onfocus Media facing Team Sans Restrictions. Caroline Ouellet and Julie Chu laced for Team Onfocus and Sarah Lefort, Jade Downie-Landry were part of the roster for Team Sans Restrictions. Downie Landry made her presence felt as she was the game’s MVP with four goals in Team Sans Restrictions victory.
Next up was Team Laroque taking on Team Roy captained by Joshua Roy with the Georges Laraque squad winning the 4-on-4 challenge.
Prior to the grand finale of Team Raphael taking on Team Duclair fans were entertained by the Breakaway Rumble breakaway contest. In the battle for the KR8 Cup Team Raphael handed Team Duclair the loss but the biggest overall winner of the day was Leucan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.