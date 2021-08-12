Thanks to Kevin Raphael, host at TVA SPORTS, TVA, CASA, RADIO-CANADA and TÉLÉ-QUÉBEC and the dedicated volunteers, the sixth edition of the KR Classic to benefit Leucan was a huge success last Saturday at Center Excellence Sports Rousseau in Blainville.
For a sixth edition, the best players in the NHL, the best players in the world and Quebec artists will face each other in a hockey game for Leucan. The event together more than a hundred Quebec personalities, both on the rink and in the stands presenting a festive atmosphere while offering young people an unforgettable experience plus a very competitive hockey game. To the victors of the game they hoist the Princess Laulau Cup, named for Princess Laurence who inspired Raphael to start the KR Classic, but the big winner was Leucan.
When all was said and done, the KR6 Classic raised $36,000 to go to Leucan’s efforts. “We were looking to raise $30,000 but I was confident we could do more,” Kevin Raphael said. “Everyone puts in such great work I could not be prouder of everyone who took part.”
NHL’ers like Marc Edouard Vlasic of the Sharks, Tampa Bay’s Mathieu Joseph, Nicolas Aubé Kubel of the Flyers and Rafael Harvey-Pinard of the AHL’s Laval Rocket plus Olympians and world champions Kim St. Pierre and Lauriane Rougeau all were eager to participate. “I get calls from the players,” Raphael said. “They all want to take part and that is a great thing on their part, they want to help the cause.”
That cause is Leucan and Raphael established the event six years ago when he met an exceptional young person Princess Laurence, back in August of 2014. During a benefit show to raise funds to help families fighting cancer Raphael met Princess Laurence, suffering from cancer, following the show. She presented Raphael with a bracelet and he offered her a small stuffed animal that was hurriedly sought out. From that connection, Raphael was inspired by her strength and resilience and became determined to help the cause.
“The important thing is not the amount of money raised, the achievements or the prizes won,” he said. “It’s the positive impact that it is possible to have on the lives of people. This annual hockey game is my legacy for years to come. This match allows us to change the lives of many.”
To find out more go to classicalkr.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.